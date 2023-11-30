Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
€670,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
€760,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
€645,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
€650,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
€495,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
€600,960
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
€3,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
€1,86M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Stylish old building charm in the heart of the city near Frankfurt This charming flat is ha…
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
These two apartments on two levels behind a stately façade are situated in an absolutely pri…
€1,60M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€2,13M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€6,90M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 253 m²
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
€1,98M
