Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Meerbusch
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Meerbusch, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartments are offered in a new building in Meerbusch date of construction 2026 There are …
$637,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/4
New building, in Düsseldorf/Meerbusch Premium class apartments in a prestigious area on t…
$578,768
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Meerbusch, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
construction date 2026 There are 6 apartments in total WE06 apartment area 136.56 m2 4 ro…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
NicoleNicole
2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments available in a new building in Düsseldorf date of construction: 2025 apartm…
$530,849
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go