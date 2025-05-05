Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Metropolitan France
213
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
144
33 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
$416,114
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
$381,784
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
🔑Apartment with renovation in the heart of the city🏨 Premium class complex💰Suitable for inve…
$245,053
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
3 bedroom apartment in Bry sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bry sur Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
1 bedroom apartment in LHay les Roses, France
1 bedroom apartment
LHay les Roses, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers sur Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
1 bedroom apartment in La Queue en Brie, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Queue en Brie, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
$252,789
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
$331,395
1 bedroom apartment in Saint Barthélemy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Barthélemy, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/4
💫 A turnkey apartment on the French Cote d'Azur💫 Parking spaces (2 units included in the pri…
$275,461
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
$377,623
1 bedroom apartment in Rueil Malmaison, France
1 bedroom apartment
Rueil Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
$354,737
2 bedroom apartment in 9 bis, France
2 bedroom apartment
9 bis, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
🔑 A turnkey apartment a few minutes from the beaches and the mountain🛕Exclusive accommodatio…
$502,685
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
$109,854
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
1 bedroom apartment in Creteil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
$262,464
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury apartment on the banks of the Seine near Paris📍 Cormeilles-en-Parisis (95240)🏡 L’Estu…
$413,225
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
1 bedroom apartment in Plaisir, France
1 bedroom apartment
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
$257,990
3 bedroom apartment in Puteaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Puteaux, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
$809,341
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
$795,817
