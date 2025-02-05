  1. Realting.com
Residential complex High-Return Investment Studio CLAN Pool & Sea View

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$39,600
from
$1,101/m²
BTC
0.4710295
ETH
24.6886688
USDT
39 151.5208439
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10 1
ID: 33145
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Experience contemporary living at CLAN, a well-planned residential community spread over 10,000 m² in Magawish, directly in front of Eagle's Hotel. 
CLAN is designed for comfort, convenience, and modern elegance—all in one prime location.
Live in a vibrant community surrounded by essential services, leisure spaces, and a welcoming atmosphere. 
CLAN blends modern residential living with an active lifestyle setting.

Exclusive Features
Four swimming pools (including two heated pools)
Two Jacuzzis and an outdoor pool bar
Café, coffee shop, and casual dining venues
Kids’ play zone and fully equipped gyms
Retail shops, supermarket, and pharmacy within the community
Six gated entrances with full 24/7 security
Underground parking for added convenience

Flexible Payment Plans
20% cash discount for upfront buyers
20% down payment with installments up to 60 months
15% down payment with installments up to 48 months

Maintenance Fee: 10% (one-time only)
Delivery Date: December 2027

Homes Bay – Your Real Estate Partner
Homes Bay supports you from the first inquiry to final contract with full transparency, multilingual guidance, and access to exclusive investment opportunities.

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Food & Drink

