Residential complex High-Return Investment Studio CLAN Pool & Sea View

Experience contemporary living at CLAN, a well-planned residential community spread over 10,000 m² in Magawish, directly in front of Eagle's Hotel.
CLAN is designed for comfort, convenience, and modern elegance—all in one prime location.
Live in a vibrant community surrounded by essential services, leisure spaces, and a welcoming atmosphere.
CLAN blends modern residential living with an active lifestyle setting.
Exclusive Features
Four swimming pools (including two heated pools)
Two Jacuzzis and an outdoor pool bar
Café, coffee shop, and casual dining venues
Kids’ play zone and fully equipped gyms
Retail shops, supermarket, and pharmacy within the community
Six gated entrances with full 24/7 security
Underground parking for added convenience
Flexible Payment Plans
20% cash discount for upfront buyers
20% down payment with installments up to 60 months
15% down payment with installments up to 48 months
Maintenance Fee: 10% (one-time only)
Delivery Date: December 2027
Homes Bay – Your Real Estate Partner
Homes Bay supports you from the first inquiry to final contract with full transparency, multilingual guidance, and access to exclusive investment opportunities.