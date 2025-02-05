Residential complex High-Return Investment Studio CLAN Pool & Sea View

Experience contemporary living at CLAN, a well-planned residential community spread over 10,000 m² in Magawish, directly in front of Eagle's Hotel.

CLAN is designed for comfort, convenience, and modern elegance—all in one prime location.

Live in a vibrant community surrounded by essential services, leisure spaces, and a welcoming atmosphere.

CLAN blends modern residential living with an active lifestyle setting.

Exclusive Features

Four swimming pools (including two heated pools)

Two Jacuzzis and an outdoor pool bar

Café, coffee shop, and casual dining venues

Kids’ play zone and fully equipped gyms

Retail shops, supermarket, and pharmacy within the community

Six gated entrances with full 24/7 security

Underground parking for added convenience



Flexible Payment Plans

20% cash discount for upfront buyers

20% down payment with installments up to 60 months

15% down payment with installments up to 48 months

Maintenance Fee: 10% (one-time only)

Delivery Date: December 2027

