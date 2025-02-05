  1. Realting.com
  Egypt
  Apartment in a new building Cala

Apartment in a new building Cala

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$136,045
from
$1,700/m²
;
10
ID: 27584
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of Cala, Sahl Hasheesh. Perfectly blending modern elegance with seaside charm, this property offers an exclusive retreat just steps away from Egypt’s most pristine beaches.

✨ Property Highlights:

  • Spacious penthouse layout with open-plan living and dining areas.

  • Private terrace/balcony overlooking the resort’s sparkling pool.

  • Bright interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows maximizing natural light.

  • Fully equipped kitchen with premium finishes.

  • Comfortable bedrooms designed for relaxation and privacy.

  • Contemporary bathrooms with sleek design.

🌊 Lifestyle & Location:

  • Situated in Cala, Sahl Hasheesh, a gated community renowned for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and world-class facilities.

  • Direct access to a shared swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

  • Minutes away from the Old Town Boardwalk, vibrant restaurants, and diving/snorkeling spots.

  • 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, offering convenience and accessibility.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 112.0 – 121.7
Price per m², USD 1,468 – 1,741
Apartment price, USD 164,421 – 201,255

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt
Food & Drink
Leisure

