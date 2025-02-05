Apartment in a new building Cala

Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of Cala, Sahl Hasheesh. Perfectly blending modern elegance with seaside charm, this property offers an exclusive retreat just steps away from Egypt’s most pristine beaches.
✨ Property Highlights:
Spacious penthouse layout with open-plan living and dining areas.
Private terrace/balcony overlooking the resort’s sparkling pool.
Bright interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows maximizing natural light.
Fully equipped kitchen with premium finishes.
Comfortable bedrooms designed for relaxation and privacy.
Contemporary bathrooms with sleek design.
🌊 Lifestyle & Location:
Situated in Cala, Sahl Hasheesh, a gated community renowned for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and world-class facilities.
Direct access to a shared swimming pool and landscaped gardens.
Minutes away from the Old Town Boardwalk, vibrant restaurants, and diving/snorkeling spots.
20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, offering convenience and accessibility.