Residential complex Atlantis Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury

Al Hadaba, Egypt
ID: 33126
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • Town
    Al Hadaba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2026
    Finished
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Welcome to Atlantis: Where Modern Living Meets Coastal Luxury
Discover Atlantis by Castello Development, a sophisticated residential community spanning 41,500 sqm in the heart of Hadaba. Designed for elegance, comfort, and convenience, Atlantis offers the perfect blend of contemporary design and resort-style living.

Exceptional Amenities
Everything You Need, All in One Place:
• 164 sqm Swimming Pool – Perfect for relaxation and recreation
• Children’s Playground – Safe and engaging outdoor space for kids
• Underground Guarded Parking – Secure and convenient (additional charge)
• Professional Rental Services Office – Offering advertising, reservations, reception, meeting facilities, and cleaning services
• Global Mall & Parking – Enjoy shopping and leisure right within your community

With Homes Bay
At Homes Bay, we accompany you through every step of your property journey with full transparency, multilingual support, and exclusive developer offers tailored to your investment goals and lifestyle preferences.

Al Hadaba, Egypt

