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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
1 real estate property 1
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Developer
Castello
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Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Show all Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 40–62 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 62.0
25,174 – 60,104
Apartment 2 rooms
55.0
50,857
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Dreams can become a reality with Castello.Our Storia Del Mare project is located on the first coastline with a private beach, security of the facility 24 hours.Video surveillance, spa salons, gym, restaurants, parking and more.We have a compilation of 95% of apartments with sea views.5% only…
Developer
Castello
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TekceTekce
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Show all Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37,022 – 70,820
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
76,894 – 85,532
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
119,745 – 119,919
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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