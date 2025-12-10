  1. Realting.com
Egypt,
;
Real estate agency
1 year
English
homes-bay.com/
About the agency

Accurate Valuations

Our in-depth market analysis ensures you get a precise estimate of your property's true value.

Local Market Insight

With years of experience in the Hurghada area, we understand the unique factors that influence home prices.

Personalized Guidance

We tailor our advice to your property, helping you make informed decisions whether you're buying or selling.

Services

At Homes Bay, we ensure every property meets our strict standards before it’s offered to you. Here’s how we do it:

Comprehensive Legal Review

Our expert legal team carefully examines all documents, including apartment ownership, building status, and land rights.

Thorough Property Inspection

We assess the building's condition and the quality of finishes to ensure every project is up to par.

Guaranteed Assurance

Only properties that pass our rigorous due diligence process are made available to our clients, giving you full confidence in your purchase.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 16:39
(UTC+2:00, Africa/Cairo)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
Day off
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
