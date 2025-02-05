Residential complex Grand Rock Steps from the Beach – Al Mamsha, Hurghada

Grand Rock is a modern residential community spanning 6,000 sqm, ideally located directly on Mamsha, next to Princesses’ Resort and just steps from the beach.
Payment Options:
Cash purchase with 10% discount
15% DP up to 18 months
20% DP up to 24 months
30% DP up to 36 months
Maintenance fee: 10% one-time
Amenities:
Sea & pool views
3 swimming pools
Kids’ area
Retail shops
Underground parking
24/7 security with gated access
Supermarket & pharmacy nearby
Delivery: December 2026
