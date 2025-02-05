  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Grand Rock Steps from the Beach – Al Mamsha, Hurghada

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$46,750
from
$1,091/m²
BTC
0.5560871
ETH
29.1469002
USDT
46 221.4257819
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
19 1
ID: 33142
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Grand Rock is a modern residential community spanning 6,000 sqm, ideally located directly on Mamsha, next to Princesses’ Resort and just steps from the beach.

Payment Options:

  • Cash purchase with 10% discount

  • 15% DP up to 18 months

  • 20% DP up to 24 months

  • 30% DP up to 36 months

  • Maintenance fee: 10% one-time

Amenities:

  • Sea & pool views

  • 3 swimming pools

  • Kids’ area

  • Retail shops

  • Underground parking

  • 24/7 security with gated access

  • Supermarket & pharmacy nearby

Delivery: December 2026

Homes Bay provides full support, multilingual assistance, and exclusive offers.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 80.0
Price per m², USD 1,092
Apartment price, USD 87,344

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Video Review of residential complex Grand Rock Steps from the Beach – Al Mamsha, Hurghada

Realting.com
