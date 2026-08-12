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Studios with pool for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
34
Larnaca
16
Limassol
64
Germasogeia
21
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5 properties total found
Studio apartment in Limnatis, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limnatis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale: Studio apartment in Geroskipou (Paphos area). A modern project by a reliable de…
$192,000
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Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Cypress Park Retirement Village — Comfortable Studio Apartment for Senior Living The stud…
$222,964
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Studio apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
For sale: This stylish studio at Eden Bay offers the perfect blend of smart design and refin…
$340,313
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing our newest development in the charming village of Emba, where contemporary livin…
$205,578
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1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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