Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Cypress Park Retirement Village is more than just a place to live; it's a community where yo…
$185,580
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is available on the 1 and 2 floor. It is a luxurious apartment complex in Pap…
$214,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
This apartment is available on the 1st and 2nd floor It is a luxurious apartment complex in …
$208,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
It is a luxurious apartment complex in Paphos, conveniently located in Geroskipou, the secon…
$329,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
It is a luxurious apartment complex in Paphos, conveniently located in Geroskipou, the secon…
$329,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Introducing ELEMENTS, City Centre, Paphos – Your Oasis in the Heart of Pafos Nestled with…
$210,359
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Welcome to new project, where contemporary living meets convenience in a prime location. Lo…
$298,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go