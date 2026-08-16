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Studios in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
Jaquozzi Suite Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Re…
$341,238
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Studio Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Resort is …
$225,564
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Studio Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Resort is …
$219,780
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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