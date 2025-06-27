Studios for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
This high-end Studio apartment is located in the heart of Germasogia, Limassol. It consists …
$319,695
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern studio under construction, located in the prestigious area of Germasoya…
$316,873
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Floor 75
Enjoy all the advantages of fine living in our premium apartment complex located in the hear…
$565,973
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Floor 75
Enjoy all the advantages of fine living in our premium apartment complex located in the hear…
$519,772
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 68 m²
Floor 68
The architecture of the residential complex is inspired by the Mediterranean atmosphere. The…
$462,019
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
This is a new luxury residential complex under construction located in the village of Germas…
$200,863
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Floor 75
Enjoy all the advantages of fine living in our premium apartment complex located in the hear…
$542,872
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Each luxury apartment is beautifully located with breathtaking panoramic views of the city. …
$413,507
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 68 m²
Floor 68
All apartments are opening a breathtaking panoramic view of the mountains and the city. Thou…
$413,507
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
All apartments offer breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and the city. Thoughtful …
$406,885
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 68 m²
Floor 68
All apartments are opening a breathtaking panoramic view of the mountains and the city. Thou…
$404,267
Studio apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale is a modern studio, which is under construction, in the popular area of Potamos Ger…
$565,973
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Luxury Living in Germasogeia Village, Cyprus Discover an exclusive luxury apartment block i…
$212,743
