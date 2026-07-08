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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

;
villas
64
townhouses
3
duplexes
5
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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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OkeaskOkeask
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
Leave a request
TekceTekce

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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