  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  Residential
  House
  Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa nestled…
$2,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus The r…
$728,199
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,29M
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
This villa is located in Agios Tychonas, a highly sought-after neighborhood with views of th…
$2,84M
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$455,767
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Boasting classic Mediterranean architecture, this House embodies the ideal retreat while sea…
$6,10M
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
$459,924
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
