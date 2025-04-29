Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

villas
9
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa nestled…
$2,02M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Τwo assets (Ground & Upper floor) located in a premium area of Agios Tychon, Limassol up to …
$2,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,29M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
This villa is located in Agios Tychonas, a highly sought-after neighborhood with views of th…
$2,84M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Comprising five luxurious villas, this development ensures an unmatched standard of upscale …
$741,079
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Boasting classic Mediterranean architecture, this House embodies the ideal retreat while sea…
$6,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go