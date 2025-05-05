Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$735,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 21/24
DUPLEX Apartments of four bedrooms are for sale with panoramic views and sea breezes in ever…
$6,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Project a quiet hillside on the eastern side of Limassol. Its prime location on an elevate…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 24/24
Floor 24/25/26 DUPLEX Apartments of four bedrooms are for sale with panoramic views and sea …
$7,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds — a peaceful escape where nature’s sounds fill t…
$532,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go