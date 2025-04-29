Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Τwo assets (Ground & Upper floor) located in a premium area of Agios Tychon, Limassol up to …
$2,07M
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
