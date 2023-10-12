Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

12 properties total found
7 room house with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
€4,55M
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
€3,00M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 347 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
€1,20M
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
€675,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 343 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€2,20M
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 700 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one b…
€2,30M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
€245,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€235,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,55M

