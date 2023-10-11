UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Greater Nicosia
Houses
Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos
23
Nicosia
15
Lakatamia
5
Geri
4
House
Clear all
72 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1
€165,000
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
560 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa located on a large plot with a beautiful panorama of the sea. Th…
€2,93M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
11
7
1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
48 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
144 m²
€390,000
Recommend
7 room house with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
10
900 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
€4,55M
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
180 m²
For sale 2 - a floor cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists…
€685,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7
376 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor co…
€700,000
Recommend
House with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
225 m²
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
€383,000
Recommend
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
620 m²
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
€3,00M
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
136 m²
The CY-Q project represents & laquo; Homes for every taste & raquo; in Nicosia. This project…
€415,000
Recommend
House with parking, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
270 m²
The villa was built in 2008, the total built-up area is 270 square meters.m and a land plot …
€535,000
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
345 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 345 sq.m. In Nicosia. The property is for sale furnished
€530,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
347 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€370,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€530,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€340,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€360,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€415,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6
233 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€600,000
Recommend
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
220 m²
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
€675,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
343 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€2,20M
Recommend
6 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
9
455 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7
700 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one b…
€2,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€630,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
1
345 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lakatamia, Cyprus
7
5
890 m²
3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Geri, Cyprus
4
3
240 m²
2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Latsia, Cyprus
4
4
350 m²
2
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
€773,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Lakatamia, Cyprus
3
3
337 m²
2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
€295,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Greater Nicosia
villas
cottages
Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
