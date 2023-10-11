Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa located on a large plot with a beautiful panorama of the sea. Th…
€2,93M
Villa 9 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
1 room Cottage in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
3 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
€390,000
7 room house with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.m. In Nicosia. The basement consists of one bedroom, one k…
€4,55M
3 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2 - a floor cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists…
€685,000
7 room house with parking, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
7 room house with parking, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Area 376 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor co…
€700,000
House with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 225 m²
Features of the house: ➢ Area: 225 sq.m ➢ Number of floors: 2 ➢ Number of bedrooms: 3 ➢ Bath…
€383,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
For sale is a modern new villa with 8 bedrooms with beautiful views of the port of Limassol.…
€3,00M
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
The CY-Q project represents & laquo; Homes for every taste & raquo; in Nicosia. This project…
€415,000
House with parking, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with parking, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
The villa was built in 2008, the total built-up area is 270 square meters.m and a land plot …
€535,000
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 345 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 345 sq.m. In Nicosia. The property is for sale furnished
€530,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 347 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a …
€1,20M
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€370,000
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€530,000
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€340,000
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€360,000
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Nicosia at the construction stage. The first floor c…
€415,000
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 233 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.m. In Nicosia. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€600,000
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
Features of the project: Charming two-level villa in the Mediterranean style with an indoor …
€675,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 343 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 343 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€2,20M
6 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 455 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,10M
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 700 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 square meters.m In Nicosia. The first floor consists of one b…
€2,30M
4 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€630,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€530,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
€773,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
€295,000

