Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
9
Nicosia
7
Geri
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an exclusive three-storey house built on two plots, in the construction of which…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with Storeroom
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
€773,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale in the area of Anthoupolis, Nicosia. The latest modern building material…
€295,000
Villa 4 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 692 m²
Number of floors 1
GOLDEN HOME 1 Project Code: LH42 Luxurious Villa with four bedrooms. DESCRIPTION …
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€340,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa of 347 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor con…
€415,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with water system, with parking covered in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with water system, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
€245,000
Villa Villa with city view, with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with city view, with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
House-Villa in Archangelos, NicosiaThree bedroom detached house for sale in Archangelos, Nic…
€535,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
CY-Q is presenting the “House for Everyone” scheme in Nicosia. This scheme enables to buy a …
€415,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,55M

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir