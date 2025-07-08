Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus

3 properties total found
House in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
House
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Detached  property located in the beautiful area of  Kokkinotrimithia close to all amenities…
$310,599
3 bedroom house in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A modern detached 3-bedroom homes in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia. Situated in an excellent are…
$256,975
5 bedroom house in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
High Specs Villa for Sale in Nicosia – a new area of Kokkinotimithia 2 minutes from Neo Plaz…
$1,14M
