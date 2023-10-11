Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

1 room Cottage in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€530,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€235,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
€299,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
€299,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
€295,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
€280,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
€280,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
€254,000
Cottage 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with basement in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with garden, with basement
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-storey semi-detached unfinished two-bedroom house with basement for sale, in a quiet and…
€166,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
For sale a detached under construction three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with…
€240,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Aradippou - Larnaca district, …
€245,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
€295,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province,…
€630,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
€245,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
€245,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€235,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
€260,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Paramitha - Limassol province,…
€240,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale a detached house of three bedrooms in Kamares - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
€240,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with central heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with central heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached house of three bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Larnaca d…
€185,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale a three bedroom detached house in Anthoupoli - Nicosia province, with 175 sq.m. cov…
€310,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Independent new four-bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri - province of Nicosia, with …
€280,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Specification:➢ Area: 225 m2➢ Number of Floors: 2➢ Number of bedrooms: 3➢ Bathrooms: 3➢ Toil…
€383,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 7 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€700,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Lakatamia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Nicosia. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€210,000

