Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Greater Nicosia
Residential properties for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos
101
Nicosia
56
Lakatamia
11
Geri
4
Latsia
4
319 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
172 m²
4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€154,745
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
98 m²
2/4
Apartment for sale area of 98 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located …
€495,000
Recommend
2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
100 m²
2/5
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€328,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
151 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€312,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
2
93 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€236,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
71 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€203,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dali, Cyprus
4
115 m²
3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
€337,235
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
89 m²
4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
124 m²
4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€258,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
61 m²
5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
€145,000
Recommend
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
560 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa located on a large plot with a beautiful panorama of the sea. Th…
€2,93M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
88 m²
1/3
Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the area of Papas, the cit…
€520,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
119 m²
1/3
Luxurious 2-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the Potamos region of the …
€565,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
168 m²
1/3
Luxurious 3-bedroom duplex apartment in an exclusive complex located in the Columbia area of…
€840,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
4
1
110 m²
3
ID: CP-653 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min – Distance…
€111,104
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
11
7
1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
82 m²
€129,097
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
1
€1,35M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
2
125 m²
Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, this majestic project stan…
€1,08M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
3
173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
1
55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
48 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
123 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€760,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
144 m²
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
124 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
101 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
180 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
€800,000
Recommend
