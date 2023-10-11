Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Greater Nicosia

Residential properties for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos
101
Nicosia
56
Lakatamia
11
Geri
4
Latsia
4
319 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
1 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€154,745
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale area of 98 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located …
€495,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€328,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€312,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€236,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€203,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dali, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
€337,235
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€320,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€258,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
€145,000
House in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
House
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa located on a large plot with a beautiful panorama of the sea. Th…
€2,93M
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the area of Papas, the cit…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 2-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the Potamos region of the …
€565,000
1 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious 3-bedroom duplex apartment in an exclusive complex located in the Columbia area of…
€840,000
3 room apartment in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance…
€111,104
Villa 9 room villa in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Set in a perfect location in Engomi area of Nicosia, near the Japanese Embassy just in the m…
€12,00M
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€129,097
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€1,35M
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, this majestic project stan…
€1,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
1 room Cottage in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in central Greece
€110,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 123 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€760,000
3 room house with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room house with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
€390,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 124 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€395,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 180 sq.m. In Nicosia. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The thi…
€800,000

Property types in Greater Nicosia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir