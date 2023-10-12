Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

сommercial property
42
offices
11
22 properties total found
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level in an attractive location in Sotiros in Larnaca.  The property is …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with a mezzanine in a lively and central location in Chrysopolitissa in Larnaca. The pr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in a lively and central location in Agios Nikolas in Larnaca. The proper…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Ground floor shop in a popular location in Sotiros  of Larnaca. The shop is ideally located …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment opportunity in a corner retail unit situated on the ground floor of a six-storey …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39 uni…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
New project is located in the heart of Larnaca City and 300 meters to American Academy and M…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop located in Larnaca City Center (down town).Walking distance to Finikoudes 3 minutes, 20…
€80,000
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The property is located in the “Koukouladies” locale about very close to the Ammochostos Sta…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed use building in Larnaca.It has a 423sqm ground floor…
Price on request
Shop with rent in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with rent
Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in a central and lively location in Chrysopolitissa Quarter in Larnaca M…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca.This elegant build…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
Price on request
