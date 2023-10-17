Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Limassol
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

сommercial property
23
offices
14
Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A shop part of a multi-storey mixed use development, in Katholiki, Limassol. The total built…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir