Shops for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
605
restaurants
7
hotels
6
offices
322
Show more
79 properties total found
Shop 175 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 175 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
We are expanding our commercial portfolio with an enviable project in the heart of the city.…
$3,31M
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Modern Commercial Shop in Zakaki – Limassol Located in the fast-developing Zakaki district, …
$859,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 190 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 190 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 190 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,19M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Shop 358 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 358 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 358 m²
A spacious 538 sqm shop located in the heart of Anexartisias in the Agia Napa area of Limass…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Shop 46 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 46 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 46 m²
A spacious 72 sqm shop located in the heart of Anexartisias in the Agia Napa area of Limasso…
$555,419
Leave a request
Shop 70 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 70 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire a fully licensed and fully equipped pastry shop in the h…
$47,268
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Office building represents a unique blend of downtown working and living. Located at the hub…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 192 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 192 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
Available two shops in Agia Zoni area in Limassol with covered area 192  square meters and m…
$967,950
Leave a request
Shop 65 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 65 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 65 m²
Two nice shops located in Neapoli area in Limassol are available now. They have easy acc…
$276,557
Leave a request
Shop 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Lovely restaurant for sale in the Yermasoyia tourist area on the first line on the beach. Th…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Shop 23 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 23 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 23 m²
Shop available close to the Town Centre and the popular St Andrew's Street.  Just 2 minutes …
$114,022
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
Commercial Shop for Sale in Zakaki – Prime Retail Space in a Growing District Located in the…
$313,597
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 75 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale by project: this spacious 75 m2 store represents an excellent investment opportunit…
$522,765
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol District, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
A modern complex located close to Ajax Hotel in Limassol, only 5 minutes' walk away from sup…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 107 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 107 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 107 m²
Shop located in Agia Zoni area in Limassol. It has easy access to main roads and all service…
$576,161
Leave a request
Shop 110 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
Business for sale in Limassol. Currently operating as a Hair Salon near the Town Centre of …
$69,139
Leave a request
Shop 1 000 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 1 000 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional four-storey commercial building in the heart of Limassol's historic Agora city c…
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 188 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 188 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Spacious 188 m² commercial premises on Agiou Andreou Street in the prime central location of…
$887,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 130 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 130 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 130 m²
Beachfront  two adjacent commercial shops for sale in Neapolis. A rare investment opportunit…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Shop 248 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 248 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 248 m²
For sale: Off-plan shop located in the popular Agia Zoni area, offering a spacious internal …
$2,70M
Leave a request
Shop 198 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 198 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 198 m²
Now available two shops in Omonoia area in Limassol with covered area 198 square meters .The…
$979,474
Leave a request
Shop 83 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 83 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 83 m²
Nice shop in Agia Zoni  area in Limassol with covered area 83 square meters and  mezzanine 3…
$455,167
Leave a request
Shop 1 075 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 1 075 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey commercial building in the prime central location of Agios Nicolaos, Limassol. T…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 176 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 176 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 176 m²
Commercial development is located in the heart of Limassol, on the first line by the sea in …
$3,32M
Leave a request
Shop 44 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 44 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Corner commercial shop with large display windows, ideally positioned on the central Makario…
$428,462
Leave a request
Shop 75 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
This multi-purpose development offers the perfect mix of lifestyle, work, and leisure in one…
$515,106
Leave a request
Shop 180 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale under the project: a modern room on the ground floor with an internal area of 180 m…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Shop 228 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 228 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 228 m²
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
$944,372
Leave a request
Shop 109 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 109 m²
Shop in Agia Zoni area in Limassol with covered area 109 square meters and mezzanine 34 squa…
$547,353
Leave a request
Shop 120 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
The shop is located in Agia Zoni area in the most commercial area near many shops, Universit…
$345,697
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go