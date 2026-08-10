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  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
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Shops for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
70
offices
24
investment properties
10
warehouses
7
9 properties total found
Shop 350 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 350 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Spacious shop situated on Kolonakiou Avenue Limassol. The shop is separated in a 100sq.m gro…
$1,27M
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Shop 399 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 399 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 399 m²
A State-of-the-Art Business Hub in the Heart of Limassol Introducing a modern, strikingly d…
$4,69M
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Shop 1 200 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 1 200 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
Fully Operational Profitable Business in Prime Industrial Location An exceptional opportuni…
$639,580
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TekceTekce
Shop 75 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
New luxury development in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol.  Exceptional new development cons…
$389,288
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Shop 90 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 90 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 90 m²
New luxury development in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol.  Exceptional new development cons…
$425,086
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Shop 67 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 67 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
New luxury development in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol.  Exceptional new development cons…
$342,621
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Shop 399 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 399 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 399 m²
A State-of-the-Art Business Hub in the Heart of Limassol Introducing a modern, strikingly d…
$4,69M
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Shop 39 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 39 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 39 m²
A new project is located in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project consists of 4 apartments…
$295,116
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Shop 248 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 248 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 248 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$3,19M
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