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Shops for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
15
restaurants
5
investment properties
5
4 properties total found
Shop 104 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 104 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 104 m²
Two adjoining ground-floor retail units offered in the prestigious Sun Sea — Block F develop…
$341,855
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 41 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
A nice 60sqm shop used as office with 48sqm uncover veranda in Amathounta area in Limassol. …
$288,081
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Shop 206 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 206 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Spacious corner shops/business for sale in Agios Tychonas. Is located close to three 5 star …
$1,03M
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TekceTekce
Shop 108 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 108 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 108 m²
Two connected retail shops are available for sale in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas,…
$1,01M
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