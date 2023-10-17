Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale.  55sq meters covered area eac…
€350,000
Shop with rent in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Exclusive shop faced on the main road  in city center ,  a modern commercial building comple…
€390,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a  PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern DesignTotal area:  1…
Price on request
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
€420,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
€758,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye with it…
€215,000
Shop with rent in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in an attractive and lively location in Neapolis Quarter in Limassol Mun…
Price on request
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor in pri…
€800,000
