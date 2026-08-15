Shops for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Shops for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
105
hotels
7
offices
31
investment properties
21
20 properties total found
Shop 110 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
**FOR SALE | FULLY RENOVATED COMMERCIAL SHOP | PAPHOS CITY CENTRE** An excellent opportunit…
$253,640
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Shop 41 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop for sale in Kato Paphos. The Internal area is 41m2 with 4m2 covered veranda. T…
$144,040
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Shop 446 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 446 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 446 m²
A new commercial hub is rising in the center of Paphos—an advanced mixed-use building design…
$2,69M
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Ground Floor Shop 1 & Ground Floor Shop 2 The said properties comprise of two continuous sho…
$376,771
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 146 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 146 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 146 m²
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
$914,860
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TekceTekce
Shop 289 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 289 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 289 m²
Floor 2
Commercial Shop / Restaurant for Sale - Paphos Town Centre Commercial property for sale, 28…
$437,696
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Completion day :approximately in 18 MONTHS For sale: Ground floor shop with an internal sp…
$599,207
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Shop 137 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 137 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 137 m²
Three unified retail units in a building in Agios Theodoros quarter, Paphos Municipality. Th…
$362,981
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Shop 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Good will business for sale (Night Club) Boasting a spacious internal area of 500 square…
$172,848
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Completion day :approximately in 18 MONTHS For sale: Ground floor shop with an internal sp…
$599,207
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial Shop for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity in Kato Paphos An outstanding oppor…
$226,062
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 1 818 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 1 818 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 818 m²
A large retail space formerly used as a supermarket on the ground floor of a building in Agi…
$2,30M
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Shop 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Good will business for sale (Night Club) Boasting a spacious internal area of 500 square…
$173,524
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Shop 360 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 360 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 360 m²
A lovely corner commercial two-storey shop located in Agios Theodoros area in Paphos city ce…
$400,178
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979. It…
$1,48M
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Shop 100 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Prime Commercial Property & Business Opportunity in Kato Paphos Fox Realty presents an exclu…
$1,38M
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
This large shop of 300 sq.m plus 145sq.m mezzanine with big verandas is located at one of th…
$749,009
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Shop 32 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 32 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 32 m²
Shop in a lively location in Kato Paphos in Paphos Municipality. The property is ideally …
$126,755
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Shop 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Discover an exceptional business opportunity in one of Pafos’ most vibrant commercial hubs. …
$1,42M
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