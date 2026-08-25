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Shops for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
4
1 property total found
Shop 140 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale: Spacious ground-floor shop with a total internal area of 140 square meters. (Gro…
$288 081
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