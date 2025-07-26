Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Spilia
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Spilia, Cyprus

сommercial property
15
8 properties total found
Shop 41 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop on the ground floor of a commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It comprises o…
$346,754
Leave a request
Shop 199 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 199 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 199 m²
Shop on the ground floor in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It has an area of 126 sq.m. and a mezza…
$376,140
Leave a request
Shop 328 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 328 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 328 m²
This is an incomplete shop on the ground floor of a nine storey building in Agios Antonios, …
$869,717
Leave a request
Shop 552 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 552 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 552 m²
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Shop 242 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 242 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 242 m²
The property was operated as a restaurant in Ayios Antonios, in Nicosia. The restaurant cons…
$765,214
Leave a request
Shop 430 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 430 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 430 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It compris…
$959,373
Leave a request
Shop 243 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 243 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 243 m²
A shop in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia. The shop is on the ground floor. It has an intern…
$485,397
Leave a request
Shop 81 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 81 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 81 m²
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
$305,949
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go