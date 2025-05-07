Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polis Chrysochous
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

сommercial property
8
Investment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Investment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
This is a project proposal with secured building permission for the construction of 43 super…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Investment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Investment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Number of floors 1
Great Investment opportunity. Available Apartment block composed of a 6 apartments in Prodro…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment in Polis, Cyprus
Investment
Polis, Cyprus
-Four ground floor shops that consist of an open plan area on the ground floor and a storage…
$539,462
Leave a request
Investment in Polis, Cyprus
Investment
Polis, Cyprus
Building for sale in the center of Polis Chrysochous. The commercial property consists of 3 …
$653,893
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go