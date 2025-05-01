Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

12 properties total found
Investment 924 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 924 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 924 m²
Commercial office floor 924m2  The offices are located on one of the most popular commercial…
$5,43M
Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$288,140
Investment 6 576 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 6 576 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 6 576 m²
The Business Center is in Agiou Athanasiou Avenue, a very commercialized area of Limassol, t…
$36,92M
Investment 480 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 480 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
New building is for sale in Linopetra area, Limassol District. The building consists of two …
$2,82M
Investment 825 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 825 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 825 m²
COMING SOON
$260,484
Investment 910 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 910 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 910 m²
The offices are in Linopetra, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to the hig…
$5,09M
Investment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,69M
Investment 307 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 307 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 307 m²
The building is situated in one of the most popular and prestigious streets for offices and …
$2,08M
Investment 1 068 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 1 068 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 068 m²
Residential development, combining a block of 11 apartments, situated in an affluent family …
$265,197
Investment 464 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 464 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
The offices are in Agios Athanasios, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to …
$2,51M
Investment 337 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 337 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 337 m²
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,66M
Investment 3 622 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 3 622 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 3 622 m²
This property is located in the prestige area of Agios Athanasios.  This great structure bui…
$3,91M
