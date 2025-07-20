Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Nicosia, Cyprus

Investment 877 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 877 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 46
Area 877 m²
Six storey building located in Agioi Omologites area close to many  services and amenities s…
$980,840
Investment 1 222 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 222 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 222 m²
Introducing an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of sophistication in the vibrant hear…
$2,72M
Investment 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Two-storey house with swimming pool as well as a restaurant in Palaichori Oreini village in …
$411,160
Investment 2 130 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 130 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 130 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites quarter in Nicosia Municipality. The building consi…
$4,91M
Investment 2 245 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 245 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 245 m²
This building Located on the highest visibility street of the capital. This building is desi…
Price on request
Investment 559 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 559 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
A mixed-use building in Agioi Omologites. It is build within a land area of 722sqm with a ro…
$1,03M
Investment 853 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 853 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 853 m²
A four-storey mixed-use building with basement in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The building co…
$1,44M
Investment 3 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 400 m²
Commercial building and a vacant plot, located in a unique and central location  of Nicosia …
$9,26M
Investment 393 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 393 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 393 m²
This building is located in Onasagorou Streets in city center, this main commercial street h…
$523,115
Investment 358 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 358 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
A 3-story building is available for sale in Kaimakli. The ground floor consists of a 3 bedro…
$571,055
Investment 3 293 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 293 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 293 m²
This building located in Agioi Omologites close to city center and all amenities like banks,…
$16,35M
Investment 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office Tower for Sale in Cyprus Capital's Bussines centre! Situated near all head o…
$30,49M
Investment 300 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 300 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Must be seen!! This traditional stone building was recently fully renovated and has an area…
$1,66M
Investment 2 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 400 m²
This excellent building is a great opportunity located in the old city very near the new Pla…
$4,14M
Investment 110 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 110 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Acropoli available for Sale. The flat is located in a fan…
$228,422
Investment 690 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 690 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 24
Area 690 m²
Whole building with 26 studios for sale in Pallouriotissa - Aglantzia near the University of…
$1,71M
Investment 1 417 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 417 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 417 m²
The property is located in Kalimakli Quarter. The two-storey building was erected 52 years a…
$2,17M
Investment 2 754 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 754 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 754 m²
The commercial building  located into Nicosia City Center. The subject area is mainly chara…
$14,77M
Investment 4 615 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 4 615 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 4 615 m²
The building is in a good condition, located in the center of Nicosia, it consists of two le…
$6,65M
Investment 996 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 996 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 996 m²
In the heart of the capital's business center, a contemporary office complex tailored for pr…
$4,44M
Investment 1 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
This office building with unique architecture located in the centre of Nicosia a very busy w…
$1,63M
Investment 1 786 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 786 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 786 m²
Commercial building located  in Nicosia’s Centre. The property consists of three levels, a …
$2,72M
Investment 3 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 3 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 400 m²
A commercial building and a vacant plot, located in a unique and central location  of Nicosi…
$8,17M
Investment 6 486 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 6 486 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 6 486 m²
A 15-storey building with 2 basements is now available for sale in City center. The design …
Price on request
Investment 390 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 390 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 390 m²
This  is a mixed-use building within Nicosia’s old city walls. The property has a total are…
$316,048
Investment 2 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 200 m²
Five-storey Building is now available for sale in Nicosia City center! Walking distance from…
$5,99M
Investment 1 516 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 516 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 516 m²
This new structure comprises five levels and three basements. On the ground floor, we have p…
$4,38M
Investment 192 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 192 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 192 m²
This property is a mixed-use building located within Nicosia’s old city walls. The building…
$232,132
Investment 1 557 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 557 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 557 m²
The building consists of seven levels and two basements. On the ground floor we have designe…
$7,50M
Investment 2 329 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 329 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 329 m²
Investment opportunity in the capital of Nicosia. A residential building  in the heart of N…
$3,27M
