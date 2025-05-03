Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

сommercial property
23
offices
5
shops
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Investment 320 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 320 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Recently renovated office located in the heart of Limassol and very close the Seafront. The …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Gives to the investor an excellent opportunity for implementation of the project: "An apartm…
$6,51M
Leave a request
Investment 455 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 455 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 455 m²
This upcoming residential development consists of a three floor building with a total of six…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Investment 280 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 280 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Luxury office on quiet area of Agios Nikolaos - City center - close to all amenities. Descri…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Investment 1 600 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 1 600 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 600 m²
The plot is situated within walking distance from the beach, in one of the most tranquil and…
$3,26M
Leave a request
Investment 1 000 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
$8,87M
Leave a request
Investment 760 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 760 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 760 m²
Unique spacious 5 bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Amathounta with panoramic views o…
$6,11M
Leave a request
Investment 1 283 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 1 283 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 1 283 m²
Introducing an exquisite luxury residential project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, featuring 1…
$497,547
Leave a request
Investment 600 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
5 luxury villas available for sale all together. Advantage Located in Agios Tychonas, with …
$2,71M
Leave a request
Investment 847 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 847 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 847 m²
Situated on a 585m2 site in Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, the property is in an excellent locati…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Investment 5 300 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment 5 300 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 5 300 m²
Exclusive gated community surrounded by lush greenery, offering modern amenities for a balan…
$3,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go