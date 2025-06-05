Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
66
hotels
11
offices
15
shops
8
21 property total found
Investment 1 000 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 000 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
The building is located in the very heart of Paphos Town, it is an ideal investment. Current…
$1,04M
Investment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Unveil the epitome of coastal living with this exclusive opportunity to own a set of five mo…
$1,31M
Investment 1 074 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 074 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 074 m²
A four level centrally located, modern building, erected on an individual plot with existing…
$2,51M
Investment 909 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 909 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 909 m²
A modern commercial building is located at the entrance of Paphos town just a short distance…
$3,20M
Investment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
5 Aprtments for sale in Kato Paphos area 3 two bedrooms and 2 one bedrooms    - Reserved
$746,528
Investment 381 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 381 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 381 m²
Located in the heart of the Paphos city centre, this modern building will be constructed to …
$1,63M
Investment 1 520 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 520 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 520 m²
This building is a showroom and warehouse in the Agios Pavlos area of Paphos. The building c…
$1,03M
Investment 756 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 756 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 756 m²
This property located in the heart of city center.  The building is of a mixed use property,…
$1,10M
Investment 1 866 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 866 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 866 m²
Exclusive, luxury, gated project located on the beach front in the heart of Paphos harbour a…
$14,51M
Investment 350 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 350 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Building : 2 floors , 3- one bedroom flat each floor. Total number of apartments 6-one bedro…
$926,349
Investment 1 341 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 341 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 341 m²
The building is primely located on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue, within the city center of Paphos…
$1,59M
Investment 804 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 804 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 804 m²
A modern development is nestled in the heart of Pafos City center, this contemporary tower b…
$3,71M
Investment 1 160 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 160 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 160 m²
A contemporary and elegant project of spacious offices, luxurious 3-bedroom apartments, cove…
$4,64M
Investment 975 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 975 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 975 m²
Two modern high specification neighbouring commercial shops/offices in Paphos, centrally loc…
$2,04M
Investment 617 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 617 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 617 m²
These 7 luxury apartments are on a 4-storey luxury building. First, second and third floor h…
$2,72M
Investment 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Luxurious 2 of 4 bedroom villas, modern design by award winning architect, built to the high…
$3,29M
Investment 305 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 305 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
A three-storey building which consists of an underground car park approximately 60 sq.m, a s…
$310,247
Investment 800 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 800 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Building for sale in Agios Pavlos, Paphos. It consists of four, 3 bedroom flats. One of them…
$977,466
Investment 670 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 670 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 670 m²
This stylish commercial building for sale, is located in Paphos city and consists of a groun…
$3,38M
Investment 376 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 376 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 376 m²
The building has a covered area of c. 376sqm and comprises of -Two ground floor shops that c…
$459,360
Investment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Welcome to the ideal renovation project! This building, located in the historic Tombs of the…
$1,80M
