Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

сommercial property
8
Investment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Investment 660 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 660 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 660 m²
A three-storey mixed-use building in Geroskipou. It comprises of 7 units in total. A ground …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Investment 982 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 982 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 20
Area 982 m²
A 50% undivided share of a three-storey residential building in Geroskipou. The building con…
$468,265
Leave a request
Investment 530 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 530 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 530 m²
Comercial building for sale in Geroskipou on the main road. Just a minute away from the Debe…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Investment 2 335 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 2 335 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 33
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 335 m²
This project is located on the seafront of Geroskipou beach in Paphos, a up and coming area …
$20,67M
Leave a request
Investment 500 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Three-storey mixed-use building with residential plot for sale in Geroskipou. It comprises o…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Investment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Building for sale in Geroskipou area consist of  very spacious 6 three bedroom apartments. E…
$697,486
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go