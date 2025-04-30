Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Limassol
20
Investment Delete
Clear all
50 properties total found
Investment 3 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 3 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 3 100 m²
New Luxury Modern Office Building! Prime Location with easy access and many parking places! …
$38,00M
Leave a request
Investment 8 155 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 8 155 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 8 155 m²
Big Prime Corner Land in a promitment location with High Visibility and Accessibility. Land …
$4,74M
Leave a request
Investment 619 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 619 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 619 m²
Apartment Building for Sale – Katholiki Area, Limassol A residential building consisting of …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Investment in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment
Limassol, Cyprus
Traditional Residential Building - 12 Apartments Located : Cyprus – Limassol Old Center (dow…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Investment 413 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 413 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 413 m²
Entire building available for sale, consisting of three apartments and three spacious shops …
$2,82M
Leave a request
Investment 582 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 582 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 582 m²
Exclusivity residential Project for sale at Zakaki area. The plot is located just behind the…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Investment 175 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 175 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
- Luxury Modern Hi-Tech Investment Office for sale in a Central Location in Limassol.  - The…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Investment 1 160 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 160 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 160 m²
The building is in a young age built with good quality materials with columns and masonry of…
$5,59M
Leave a request
Investment 451 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 451 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 451 m²
Building for sale in City Center close to all amenities, few minutes from the beach, Limasso…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Investment 731 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 731 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 731 m²
A rare investment opportunity in the Historical Center of Limassol in Katholiki Quarter, loc…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Investment 511 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 511 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 511 m²
A residential building in Petrou and Pavlou area, Limassol. It is a 3 floor building with 6 …
$2,46M
Leave a request
Investment 1 920 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 1 920 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 920 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the eight-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$9,63M
Leave a request
Investment 446 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 446 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 446 m²
The building is a young age built with good quality materials with columns and masonry of re…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Investment 476 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 476 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 476 m²
Discover a prime investment opportunity in Agios Nektarios, Limassol! This exceptional prope…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Investment 1 127 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 127 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 127 m²
Amazing Investment Opportunity in Limassol – Petrou & Pavlou Area Presenting a rare chance t…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Investment in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment
Limassol, Cyprus
We are delighted to be offering to you this brand new beautiful, modern, residential buildin…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Investment 480 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 480 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
Shop / Office space of 480 m2 total located in a new Modern design commercial building in th…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Investment 1 075 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 075 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 075 m²
Beautiful Office Building in the heart of City Center, walking distance to all amenities (Fo…
$6,52M
Leave a request
Investment 1 773 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 773 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 773 m²
Three ground floor retail units and offices in a commercial building in Agia Zoni, Limassol.…
$3,21M
Leave a request
Investment 386 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 386 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
New Modern, top quality offices on the first floor of one of the most iconic business buildi…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment 1 153 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 153 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 153 m²
Entire building for sale in area of City center near anexartisias street. It consists of 3 o…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Investment 630 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 630 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 22
Area 630 m²
Commercial building for sale in the highly in demand area of Zakaki. within close proximity …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Investment 419 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 419 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
A residential building in Limassol Municipality. It consists of:- A ground floor house with …
$564,590
Leave a request
Investment 1 525 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 525 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 525 m²
Beautiful building that was completely renovated in July 2020, in a modern style! - Prime Lo…
$8,70M
Leave a request
Investment 1 400 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 400 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
The building is located in the center of Limassol and is near to Universities. Plot size 300…
$5,45M
Leave a request
Investment 1 637 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 1 637 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 637 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the eight-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$9,63M
Leave a request
Investment 4 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 4 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 200 m²
Unique Mix-Use Building with Panoramic Views of the City & Sea!  The building is located in …
$6,61M
Leave a request
Investment 844 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 844 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 844 m²
Apartment building is in the city center. 12 apartments in total. Each apartment has an open…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Investment 3 571 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 3 571 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 3 571 m²
Two Large Buildings sitting on 1890 m2 Plot, located on the city center of Limassol with eas…
$8,58M
Leave a request
Investment 700 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 700 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Commercial building for sale in main road in the center of Limassol with Luxury fittings and…
$2,39M
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol Municipality

сommercial property
hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go