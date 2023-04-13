Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marmara Region, Turkey

44 properties total found
Hotel 291 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 291 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
291 Number of rooms 52 000 m² Number of floors 8
€ 122,756,310
Hotel 320 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms 16 000 m² Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,273,265
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
Office 1 bedroomin Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 901,302
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
Other 1 bedroomin Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Other 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 433,653
Luxury office apartments in Kucjukcekhedzhe, Istanbul The project includes office apartment…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 376,073
Modern commercial real estate for sale in Istanbul This multi-unit project consists of resi…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 379,082
Office 1 bedroomin Fatih, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 196,099
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
Commercial 1 roomin Esenyurt, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 236,100
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
Commercial 1 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 256 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 607,300
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
Commercial 1 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 117 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 393,500
Commercial premises in a new complex with unique layout in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Gungyoren…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,747,000
Large room for a store in a new complex with a unique layout in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Gung…
Commercialin Kadikoey, Turkey
Commercial
Kadikoey, Turkey
137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,997,700
New commercial premises in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jadde…
Commercialin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
247 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 689,400
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
Officein Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 489,400
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
183 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,179,700
Commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbu…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
187 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,207,600
Large commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: I…
Commercialin Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
254 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 639,600
Commercial real estate for your business in the most popular and rapidly growing area of Ist…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 212,700
Commercial real estate for shops and other business in the investment-attractive area of Küç…
Commercialin Ueskuedar, Turkey
Commercial
Ueskuedar, Turkey
283 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,353,600
Shoplifting in a luxury complex near the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Barb…
Commercialin Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 213,600
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
Commercialin Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
148 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 652,900
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
Commercialin Sisli, Turkey
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 431,900
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Hotelin Tekirdag, Turkey
Hotel
Tekirdag, Turkey
450 m²
€ 770,000
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
Commercialin Esenyurt, Turkey
Commercial
Esenyurt, Turkey
85 m²
€ 409,188
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
Hotelin Esenyurt, Turkey
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
€ 79,814
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
Shop 2 bedroomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Shop 2 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 bath 86 m²
€ 125,705
Officein Istanbul, Turkey
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
83 m²
€ 295,680

