Realting.com
Turkey
Marmara Region
Commercial real estate in Marmara Region, Turkey
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 291 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
291 Number of rooms
52 000 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 122,756,310
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms
16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,273,265
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 901,302
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
Other 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 433,653
Luxury office apartments in Kucjukcekhedzhe, Istanbul The project includes office apartment…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kagithane, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 376,073
Modern commercial real estate for sale in Istanbul This multi-unit project consists of resi…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 379,082
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 196,099
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
Commercial 1 room
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 236,100
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
256 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 607,300
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
117 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
79 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 393,500
Commercial premises in a new complex with unique layout in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Gungyoren…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,747,000
Large room for a store in a new complex with a unique layout in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Gung…
Commercial
Kadikoey, Turkey
137 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,997,700
New commercial premises in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jadde…
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
247 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 689,400
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
138 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 489,400
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
183 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,179,700
Commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbu…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
187 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,207,600
Large commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: I…
Commercial
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
254 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 639,600
Commercial real estate for your business in the most popular and rapidly growing area of Ist…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 212,700
Commercial real estate for shops and other business in the investment-attractive area of Küç…
Commercial
Ueskuedar, Turkey
283 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,353,600
Shoplifting in a luxury complex near the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Barb…
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 213,600
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
148 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 652,900
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
91 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 431,900
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Hotel
Tekirdag, Turkey
450 m²
€ 770,000
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
Commercial
Esenyurt, Turkey
85 m²
€ 409,188
Strand project, was designed in the form of 3 stages on an area of 105 thousand square meter…
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
€ 79,814
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
Shop 2 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 bath
86 m²
€ 125,705
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
83 m²
€ 295,680
Show next 30 properties
