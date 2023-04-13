Shops for sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39…
Shopin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the heart of Larnaca City and 300 meters to American Academy and M…
Shopin Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop
Paralimni, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop in Paralimni, in Famagusta, close to all amenities and services such as super…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in Neapolis in Limassol, close to all amenities and services s…
Shopin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine on the ground floor in Agioi Omologites.It consists of an open service…
Shopin Anageia, Cyprus
Shop
Anageia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shops with mezzanine in Anageia village in Nicosia.The shops are part of a two-story buildin…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Shopin Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aradippou. It is located on the ground floor of a three-storey mixed-use building.…
Shopin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Shopin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale in a very busy avenue of Nicosia, in the Agioi Omologites district in a landma…
Shopin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Shopin Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shopin Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shopin Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Shopin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 386 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shopin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 371 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shopin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Prime location at Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area: 375m²Exclusive use of two cover…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Shopin Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop and an office in Chrysopolitiisa, Larnaca.The shop is on the ground floor and the apa…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…

