UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Shops
Shops for sale in Cyprus
commercial property
462
hotels
16
offices
125
Shop
Clear all
118 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the nearest area to the New Marina in Larnaca. Its ideal choice for…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the heart of Larnaca City and 300 meters to American Academy and M…
Shop
Paralimni, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop in Paralimni, in Famagusta, close to all amenities and services such as super…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in Neapolis in Limassol, close to all amenities and services s…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine on the ground floor in Agioi Omologites.It consists of an open service…
Shop
Anageia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shops with mezzanine in Anageia village in Nicosia.The shops are part of a two-story buildin…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aradippou. It is located on the ground floor of a three-storey mixed-use building.…
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale in a very busy avenue of Nicosia, in the Agioi Omologites district in a landma…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Price on request
Under renovation mixed use project in the heart of Larnaca's touristic area.Energy perf…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 386 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 371 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Prime location at Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area: 375m²Exclusive use of two cover…
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop and an office in Chrysopolitiisa, Larnaca.The shop is on the ground floor and the apa…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Regions with properties for sale
Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
Larnaca
Strovolos
Nicosia Municipality
koinoteta agiou tychona
Pafos
Paphos
Lakatamia
Limassol
demos kato polemidion
Peyia
Xylotympou
Chloraka
demos agiou athanasiou
demos mesa geitonias
koinoteta chloraka
Polis
Polis Chrysochous
Properties features in Cyprus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map