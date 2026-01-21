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Residence Le Condé BKK1 – Luxury Smart Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$90,000
;
18
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ID: 36790
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Street 352, 31

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    43

About the complex

Phnom Penh’s Le Condé BKK1 is a 43-storey mixed-use landmark located in the prestigious BKK1 district, developed by Wangfu International Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Blending modern luxury with Southeast Asian architectural inspiration and the legacy of architect Van Molyvann, the project delivers a refined urban lifestyle in the city’s most exclusive neighborhood.

Residences

  • Studio, 1BR, 2BR, and 3BR units
  • Fully furnished layouts
  • Smart home system (lighting, temperature, controls)
  • Available for leasing

Premium Amenities

  • Infinity pool with skyline views
  • Sky bar & sky garden
  • Fully equipped gym & yoga room
  • Jogging track & green relaxation areas

Business & Lifestyle Facilities

  • Conference rooms & reading spaces (32F)
  • Concierge & Japanese-style management by Hopetree Japan
  • Private balconies, modern kitchens & secure parking

A fully connected lifestyle tower combining comfort, convenience, and strong investment value in the heart of BKK1.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Residence Le Condé BKK1 – Luxury Smart Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$90,000
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