Residence Le Condé BKK1 – Luxury Smart Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s Le Condé BKK1 is a 43-storey mixed-use landmark located in the prestigious BKK1 district, developed by Wangfu International Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Blending modern luxury with Southeast Asian architectural inspiration and the legacy of architect Van Molyvann, the project delivers a refined urban lifestyle in the city’s most exclusive neighborhood.
Residences
Premium Amenities
Business & Lifestyle Facilities
A fully connected lifestyle tower combining comfort, convenience, and strong investment value in the heart of BKK1.