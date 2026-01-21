Residence Le Condé BKK1 – Luxury Smart Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s Le Condé BKK1 is a 43-storey mixed-use landmark located in the prestigious BKK1 district, developed by Wangfu International Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Blending modern luxury with Southeast Asian architectural inspiration and the legacy of architect Van Molyvann, the project delivers a refined urban lifestyle in the city’s most exclusive neighborhood.

Residences

Studio, 1BR, 2BR, and 3BR units

Fully furnished layouts

Smart home system (lighting, temperature, controls)

Available for leasing

Premium Amenities

Infinity pool with skyline views

Sky bar & sky garden

Fully equipped gym & yoga room

Jogging track & green relaxation areas

Business & Lifestyle Facilities

Conference rooms & reading spaces (32F)

Concierge & Japanese-style management by Hopetree Japan

Private balconies, modern kitchens & secure parking

A fully connected lifestyle tower combining comfort, convenience, and strong investment value in the heart of BKK1.