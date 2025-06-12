  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$45,500
BTC
0.5412134
ETH
28.3673104
USDT
44 985.1450153
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
ID: 32943
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 The sea, the investment and the plunder are all in one project!

💎 The first line of the ocean - business class apartments with a panoramic view
🔥 10% off the entire apartment until the end of November!
🏖 yield up to 12%-14% per annum in currency

🏙️ The project

Time Square 10 Ocean View is a large-scale international project from a premium developer, the sales leader of 2024.

📍Sihanoukville, Cambodia is the first line of the Gulf of Thailand, an area of active tourism and infrastructure growth.

The complex includes three towers, more than 1,300 apartments, well-thought-out layouts, panoramic views and 5 ★ level infrastructure.
🏆 Winner of international real estate awards

📅 Readiness of the complex - 2029
💸 Financial plan

1. Reservations: $500
2. Initial contribution (20%):
3. 40% installment:- for 40 months
4. 40% balance on delivery

💳 Possible mortgage for the remaining 40% for 10 years at 10% per annum

🚩Relevance and availability clarify when applying

‼️Object sold out by 90%, free lots are decreasing every day

📈 Investment advantages

📊 Increase in cost to delivery – from $1,316/m2 to ~$3,000/m2
📈 Capital Gains Potential – Over $80,000
💵 Rental yield – 12-14% per annum
🏖 High liquidity: 75% of the complex sold in 3 months

🌟 Level 5★ Infrastructure

🏝 Own beach
🏊‍♀️ Infinity pools with ocean views
💪 Fitness, yoga, SPA
🎬 Cinema, café, restaurants
👨‍💻 Coworking, lounge zones
🎠 Playgrounds, water park
🚗 Closed parking, concierge, security 24/7

✍️ Accompanying the transaction

I'll help you:
🔹 Choose the best option and fix the discount
🔹 Check the contract and legal details
🔹 Organize an online display and consultation
🔹 Apply for a turnkey installment or mortgage

📞 Write right now - a 10% discount is valid only until the end of November!

Get a presentation, income calculations and video review of the apartment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², USD 1,236
Apartment price, USD 58,086
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 78.0 – 100.0
Price per m², USD 1,048 – 1,175
Apartment price, USD 91,665 – 104,805

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

