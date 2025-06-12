Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View

🌊 The sea, the investment and the plunder are all in one project!

💎 The first line of the ocean - business class apartments with a panoramic view

🔥 10% off the entire apartment until the end of November!

🏖 yield up to 12%-14% per annum in currency

🏙️ The project

Time Square 10 Ocean View is a large-scale international project from a premium developer, the sales leader of 2024.

📍Sihanoukville, Cambodia is the first line of the Gulf of Thailand, an area of active tourism and infrastructure growth.

The complex includes three towers, more than 1,300 apartments, well-thought-out layouts, panoramic views and 5 ★ level infrastructure.

🏆 Winner of international real estate awards

📅 Readiness of the complex - 2029

💸 Financial plan

1. Reservations: $500

2. Initial contribution (20%):

3. 40% installment:- for 40 months

4. 40% balance on delivery

💳 Possible mortgage for the remaining 40% for 10 years at 10% per annum

🚩Relevance and availability clarify when applying

‼️Object sold out by 90%, free lots are decreasing every day

📈 Investment advantages

📊 Increase in cost to delivery – from $1,316/m2 to ~$3,000/m2

📈 Capital Gains Potential – Over $80,000

💵 Rental yield – 12-14% per annum

🏖 High liquidity: 75% of the complex sold in 3 months

🌟 Level 5★ Infrastructure

🏝 Own beach

🏊‍♀️ Infinity pools with ocean views

💪 Fitness, yoga, SPA

🎬 Cinema, café, restaurants

👨‍💻 Coworking, lounge zones

🎠 Playgrounds, water park

🚗 Closed parking, concierge, security 24/7

✍️ Accompanying the transaction

I'll help you:

🔹 Choose the best option and fix the discount

🔹 Check the contract and legal details

🔹 Organize an online display and consultation

🔹 Apply for a turnkey installment or mortgage

📞 Write right now - a 10% discount is valid only until the end of November!

Get a presentation, income calculations and video review of the apartment.