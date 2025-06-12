Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View

🌊 The sea, the investment and the plunder are all in one project!
💎 The first line of the ocean - business class apartments with a panoramic view
🔥 10% off the entire apartment until the end of November!
🏖 yield up to 12%-14% per annum in currency
🏙️ The project
Time Square 10 Ocean View is a large-scale international project from a premium developer, the sales leader of 2024.
📍Sihanoukville, Cambodia is the first line of the Gulf of Thailand, an area of active tourism and infrastructure growth.
The complex includes three towers, more than 1,300 apartments, well-thought-out layouts, panoramic views and 5 ★ level infrastructure.
🏆 Winner of international real estate awards
📅 Readiness of the complex - 2029
💸 Financial plan
1. Reservations: $500
2. Initial contribution (20%):
3. 40% installment:- for 40 months
4. 40% balance on delivery
💳 Possible mortgage for the remaining 40% for 10 years at 10% per annum
🚩Relevance and availability clarify when applying
‼️Object sold out by 90%, free lots are decreasing every day
📈 Investment advantages
📊 Increase in cost to delivery – from $1,316/m2 to ~$3,000/m2
📈 Capital Gains Potential – Over $80,000
💵 Rental yield – 12-14% per annum
🏖 High liquidity: 75% of the complex sold in 3 months
🌟 Level 5★ Infrastructure
🏝 Own beach
🏊♀️ Infinity pools with ocean views
💪 Fitness, yoga, SPA
🎬 Cinema, café, restaurants
👨💻 Coworking, lounge zones
🎠 Playgrounds, water park
🚗 Closed parking, concierge, security 24/7
✍️ Accompanying the transaction
I'll help you:
🔹 Choose the best option and fix the discount
🔹 Check the contract and legal details
🔹 Organize an online display and consultation
🔹 Apply for a turnkey installment or mortgage
📞 Write right now - a 10% discount is valid only until the end of November!
Get a presentation, income calculations and video review of the apartment.