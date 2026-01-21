  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pnompen kvartiry s dohodom v

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$90,685
;
11
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Phnom Penh - apartments with income of $ and growth up to +50%
Keys already in December 2025 | Instalments 0% to 2 years

-

Hun Sen Boulevard is the new business center of the capital of Cambodia
Nearby Aeon Mall 3, Chip Mong Mega Mall, business parks and international schools
️ The new Techo airport is the main driver of price growth

-

Current investment apartments (building B)

1-bedroom, 53 m2, 30 floor
$107,151 | Rent $500/mo
Yield ≈ 5.5% per annum

2-bedroom, 75 m2, 29 floor
$150,858 | rent $800/mo
Yield ≈ 6.2% per annum

3-bedroom, 113 m2, 30 floor
$205,095 | Rent $1,200/mo
Yield ≈ 6.8% per annum

3-bedroom, 130 m2, 30 floor
$247,841 | rent $1,200/month

-

Clean finishing
Turnkey furniture packages - from $2,700
After installation, immediately for rent

-

Conditions of purchase
• 50% down payment
50% – installments up to 2 years (payments every 6 months)
At 100% payment - a significant discount, the yield is higher

-

About the complex
• Private Park 30,000 m2
• Pools, fitness, tennis
• Shopping street and restaurants
• Security and management 24/7

-

Why is it profitable?
5-7% per annum in dollars
Potential value growth up to +50%
Completed complex, without construction risks
Formed rental market

-

Write or call.
I will select the best option for your budget, send plans and calculation of profitability.
Such conditions are a limited offer.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.3
Price per m², USD 2,010
Apartment price, USD 107,151

Location on the map

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

