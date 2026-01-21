Residential complex Pnompen kvartiry s dohodom v

Phnom Penh - apartments with income of $ and growth up to +50%
Keys already in December 2025 | Instalments 0% to 2 years
-
Hun Sen Boulevard is the new business center of the capital of Cambodia
Nearby Aeon Mall 3, Chip Mong Mega Mall, business parks and international schools
️ The new Techo airport is the main driver of price growth
-
Current investment apartments (building B)
1-bedroom, 53 m2, 30 floor
$107,151 | Rent $500/mo
Yield ≈ 5.5% per annum
2-bedroom, 75 m2, 29 floor
$150,858 | rent $800/mo
Yield ≈ 6.2% per annum
3-bedroom, 113 m2, 30 floor
$205,095 | Rent $1,200/mo
Yield ≈ 6.8% per annum
3-bedroom, 130 m2, 30 floor
$247,841 | rent $1,200/month
-
Clean finishing
Turnkey furniture packages - from $2,700
After installation, immediately for rent
-
Conditions of purchase
• 50% down payment
50% – installments up to 2 years (payments every 6 months)
At 100% payment - a significant discount, the yield is higher
-
About the complex
• Private Park 30,000 m2
• Pools, fitness, tennis
• Shopping street and restaurants
• Security and management 24/7
-
Why is it profitable?
5-7% per annum in dollars
Potential value growth up to +50%
Completed complex, without construction risks
Formed rental market
-
