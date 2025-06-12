  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1

Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$125,074
from
$49/m²
;
10
ID: 32966
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    45

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Are you looking for passive income abroad without risk? Prepared apartment in Asia with 5* management and guaranteed profitability. SMART technology, LUX level. Turnkey furniture and machinery. Plumbing - Germany, Switzerland. View of the east❤️

The apartments in the complex give a guarantee of rent payments for 10 years. UK is a major international brand. Which means Cambodia is in the top.

Why Cambodia 🇰🇭: ✅ Foreign investment and its protection ✅ payment-plan ✅ There is a great demand for premium in the city.

Write to me. Take the best at the best prices. Polina Bagirova/Polina Bagirova

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

