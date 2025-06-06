  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Sihanoukville
  4. Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale

Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
BTC
0.5114764
ETH
26.8086670
USDT
42 513.4337507
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26303
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    39

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable investment in the growing region of Southeast Asia.

The project is within walking distance from the sandy beach, the embankment, the restaurant, at the same time 10 minutes from the city center.


The complex consists of three towers.

Ocean Diamond:

1 bedroom 40-53m2 from $41,391

Ocean Gold:

1 bedroom 50m2 from $56,721

2 bedroom 73-90m2 from $81,290

3 bedroom 113m2 from $125,630

Ocean Crystal:

2 bedroom 100m2 from $113,325

3 bedroom 140m2 from $158,655

4 bedroom 205-215m2 from $254,820

Floor Plan (39 in total)
39. Rooftop bar

38. The tenant club

  • Infiniti pool
  • Infiniti VIP area
  • Cinema theater
  • Meeting room
  • Poker room
  • Smoking room

32-37. Duplexes

31. infiniti

  • Treadmill 235m
  • Infiniti pool
  • The gym
  • Yoga room
  • Closed area
  • Open zone
  • Bar lounge
  • Clubhouse
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Park with plants 500m2

6-30. Residential floors

2-5. Parking

1. Parking

  • Beach club

  • lobby

  • Park

Get up-to-date prices and a real investment calculation for renting (Leave an application or WhatsApp, Telegram)

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Time Square 9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Time Square 9
Residential complex Time Square 9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go