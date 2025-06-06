Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale

One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable investment in the growing region of Southeast Asia.
The project is within walking distance from the sandy beach, the embankment, the restaurant, at the same time 10 minutes from the city center.
The complex consists of three towers.
Ocean Diamond:
1 bedroom 40-53m2 from $41,391
Ocean Gold:
1 bedroom 50m2 from $56,721
2 bedroom 73-90m2 from $81,290
3 bedroom 113m2 from $125,630
Ocean Crystal:
2 bedroom 100m2 from $113,325
3 bedroom 140m2 from $158,655
4 bedroom 205-215m2 from $254,820
Floor Plan (39 in total)
39. Rooftop bar
38. The tenant club
32-37. Duplexes
31. infiniti
6-30. Residential floors
2-5. Parking
1. Parking
Beach club
lobby
Park
Get up-to-date prices and a real investment calculation for renting (Leave an application or WhatsApp, Telegram)