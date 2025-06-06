Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale

One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable investment in the growing region of Southeast Asia.

The project is within walking distance from the sandy beach, the embankment, the restaurant, at the same time 10 minutes from the city center.



The complex consists of three towers.

Ocean Diamond:

1 bedroom 40-53m2 from $41,391

Ocean Gold:

1 bedroom 50m2 from $56,721

2 bedroom 73-90m2 from $81,290

3 bedroom 113m2 from $125,630

Ocean Crystal:

2 bedroom 100m2 from $113,325

3 bedroom 140m2 from $158,655

4 bedroom 205-215m2 from $254,820

Floor Plan (39 in total)

39. Rooftop bar

38. The tenant club

Infiniti pool

Infiniti VIP area

Cinema theater

Meeting room

Poker room

Smoking room

32-37. Duplexes

31. infiniti

Treadmill 235m

Infiniti pool

The gym

Yoga room

Closed area

Open zone

Bar lounge

Clubhouse

Children's pool

Children's playground

Park with plants 500m2

6-30. Residential floors

2-5. Parking

1. Parking

Beach club

lobby

Park

