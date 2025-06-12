Apartment in a new building Time

Description of the project.

Time Square 10 are three residential towers on the first line of Otrec 1 beach in Sianoukville. Apartment with balconies and sea view. Recreational infrastructure level 4*. Everything is arranged by the developer Megakim World Corroration Ltd with confirmed reputation, with the registration of property in the format of Freehold. The project is at the start stage - you enter at the minimum price, before the main growth begins.

Types of apartment: 1 bedroom + kitchen-living room

Ownership: Certificate of use for 50 + 50 years

Deadline: 2028.

Apartment in property in a promising location in Cambodia

Completely completed authorization documentation

Property rights for foreigners for 50+ years

Preferential tax treatment for individuals

Apartments are turned-key

Various installments up to 4 years

Infrastructure:

Residents and guests of the complex have access to social and entertainment infrastructure

Round-the-clock reception

Children's playground

Yoga and meditation hall with sea view

Sports hall 352 m2 with sea views

Own parking lot

Infiniti pool 495 m2

Hotel service

Video surveillance

Open-air bar

Round-the-clock security

View lounge area on the roof

Poker room

Lounge cigar area

Cinema theater

Meeting room

Benefits of investing

1. Seasonal accommodation

Ideal solution for family holidays in Southeast Asia

All necessary infrastructure without leaving the complex

2. Rentals

Thanks to a rich tourist infrastructure and an ever-growing tourist flow, combined with an international management company, the rental strategy is simple and attractive.

3. Liquidity of the asset

The only project with ownership, which provides high liquidity among the local population

5. Price rise

Such integrated projects are very popular in Cambodia and show an average growth of 2X on the horizon of 5 years.

