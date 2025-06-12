Apartment in a new building Time

Description of the project.
Time Square 10 are three residential towers on the first line of Otrec 1 beach in Sianoukville. Apartment with balconies and sea view. Recreational infrastructure level 4*. Everything is arranged by the developer Megakim World Corroration Ltd with confirmed reputation, with the registration of property in the format of Freehold. The project is at the start stage - you enter at the minimum price, before the main growth begins.
Types of apartment: 1 bedroom + kitchen-living room
Ownership: Certificate of use for 50 + 50 years
Deadline: 2028.
Apartment in property in a promising location in Cambodia
Infrastructure:
Residents and guests of the complex have access to social and entertainment infrastructure
Benefits of investing
1. Seasonal accommodation
Ideal solution for family holidays in Southeast Asia
All necessary infrastructure without leaving the complex
2. Rentals
Thanks to a rich tourist infrastructure and an ever-growing tourist flow, combined with an international management company, the rental strategy is simple and attractive.
3. Liquidity of the asset
The only project with ownership, which provides high liquidity among the local population
5. Price rise
Such integrated projects are very popular in Cambodia and show an average growth of 2X on the horizon of 5 years.
