Apartment in a new building La Mer Home2

Start selling!!!
Sunny Beach New residential house in the center of Sunny Beach near Cacao Beach
La Mer Home2 - designed with modern life in mind
No support tax.
700m from the sea
Apartments are turned-key
Area - from 36.41 m2 Prices - from 53 900 EUR
2000 EUR - 20% deposit - first installment, paid within 1 month from the date of deposit. Flexible installment system/
Possibility to purchase garages and parking spaces - if desired
Supermarket and bus stop within walking distance.
Completion: May 2028.