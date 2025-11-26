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Apartment in a new building La Mer Home2

Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$61,815
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2
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ID: 34948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Address
    Sunny Beach Resort

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

About the complex

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Start selling!!!

Sunny Beach New residential house in the center of Sunny Beach near Cacao Beach

La Mer Home2 - designed with modern life in mind

No support tax.

700m from the sea

Apartments are turned-key

Area - from 36.41 m2 Prices - from 53 900 EUR

2000 EUR - 20% deposit - first installment, paid within 1 month from the date of deposit. Flexible installment system/

Possibility to purchase garages and parking spaces - if desired

Supermarket and bus stop within walking distance.

Completion: May 2028.

Location on the map

Nesebar, Bulgaria
Education
Healthcare
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Apartment in a new building La Mer Home2
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$61,815
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