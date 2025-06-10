Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase

🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!
🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!
🔹 Modern 5-storey building
🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy
🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)
🔹 Spacious terraces with views
🔹 Open parking with the possibility of buying a place
🔹 Clean finish “turnkey”, furniture on request
🔹 No maintenance fees
🏷️ Current proposals (second floor):
Up. No3 - 65.11 m2 - 99,900 €
Up. No4 - 60.95 m2 - 97,500 €
Up. No5 - 66.72 m2 - 104,900 €
➕ Planning with spacious kitchens-living rooms and balconies
📍 Location:
✅ 400m to the beach
✅ 250m to the stadium
✅ 450m to the supermarket
✅ 600m to the city centre
✅ 1.5 km to the yacht marina Sveti Vlas
✅ The entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance
💰 Flexible payment plan:
2000 € - reserve
40% to March 2025
30% - January 2026
30% – December 2026 (at registration of property)
Fairview Vlas is a harmony of nature and comfort, ideal for recreation, permanent residence and investment.
📲 Write to us to get plans, price and tour of the complex!