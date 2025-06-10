  1. Realting.com
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase

Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
$113,030
8
ID: 27351
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Town
    Sveti Vlas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!

🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!

🔹 Modern 5-storey building
🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy
🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)
🔹 Spacious terraces with views
🔹 Open parking with the possibility of buying a place
🔹 Clean finish “turnkey”, furniture on request
🔹 No maintenance fees

🏷️ Current proposals (second floor):

  • Up. No3 - 65.11 m2 - 99,900 €

  • Up. No4 - 60.95 m2 - 97,500 €

  • Up. No5 - 66.72 m2 - 104,900 €
    ➕ Planning with spacious kitchens-living rooms and balconies

📍 Location:

✅ 400m to the beach
✅ 250m to the stadium
✅ 450m to the supermarket
✅ 600m to the city centre
✅ 1.5 km to the yacht marina Sveti Vlas
✅ The entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance

💰 Flexible payment plan:

  • 2000 € - reserve

  • 40% to March 2025

  • 30% - January 2026

  • 30% – December 2026 (at registration of property)

Fairview Vlas is a harmony of nature and comfort, ideal for recreation, permanent residence and investment.

📲 Write to us to get plans, price and tour of the complex!

Location on the map

Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
