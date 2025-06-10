Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase

🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!

🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!

🔹 Modern 5-storey building

🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy

🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)

🔹 Spacious terraces with views

🔹 Open parking with the possibility of buying a place

🔹 Clean finish “turnkey”, furniture on request

🔹 No maintenance fees

🏷️ Current proposals (second floor):

Up. No3 - 65.11 m2 - 99,900 €

Up. No4 - 60.95 m2 - 97,500 €

Up. No5 - 66.72 m2 - 104,900 €

➕ Planning with spacious kitchens-living rooms and balconies

📍 Location:

✅ 400m to the beach

✅ 250m to the stadium

✅ 450m to the supermarket

✅ 600m to the city centre

✅ 1.5 km to the yacht marina Sveti Vlas

✅ The entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance

💰 Flexible payment plan:

2000 € - reserve

40% to March 2025

30% - January 2026

30% – December 2026 (at registration of property)

Fairview Vlas is a harmony of nature and comfort, ideal for recreation, permanent residence and investment.

📲 Write to us to get plans, price and tour of the complex!