Bulgaria
Commercial
Nesebar
Commercial real estate in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Sveti Vlas
18
Obzor
5
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
16 m²
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 250 m²
#30948540Land is offered in the Upi in the village of Kosharitsa.Square:1250 sq.m.Price:76,4…
€76,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 719 m²
# # 31862We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road Burg…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
520 m²
ID 31860210For sale it is offered:A plot of land with an initial stage of construction in th…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 597 m²
ID 31652446Price: 52,000 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
1 318 m²
ID 31666080Price: 26,500 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€26,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
857 m²
1
ID 31662580We offer for sale a restaurant, a bar, a shop and 5 Parking spaces in a unique co…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5
729 m²
ID 31454476Sports and wellness center and 3 parking spaces in a beautiful complex on the fir…
€393,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
780 m²
#31229648Available land in the village. Kosharitsa.Area: 780sq.M.Price: 35,000 euroPayment:2…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
834 m²
#31174766Available land in the village. Kosharitsa.Area: 834sq.M.Price: 55 600 euroPayment:2…
€55,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€188,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€72,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€66,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
710 m²
#31062864A plot of land in Sveti Vlas is offered for sale .Price: 333 500 euroLocation: Svet…
€333,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
170 m²
1
#30986416 Room 170 sq. m. in new NessebarPrice: 94500 euroLocality: CENTER OF NESSEBARTotal …
€94,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
107 m²
1
Price: 178,000 eurosThe settlement of Novy NESSEBARTotal area: 67 sq. m. + 40 sq.mFloor: 1/1…
€178,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
# 30009844We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road in …
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 001 m²
# # 309278We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation near the main road in the…
€156,050
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
#309264A plot of land for 3 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, total.…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
22 876 m²
#30914550 A plot of land for 3.5 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, t…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room with double glazed windows, with Online tour
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1
1
43 m²
1
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with furniture, with Online tour
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
150 m²
1
Shop and café near the beach and Action Aquapark in Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 499 m²
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
€272,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
5 500 m²
#30745608Plot of land with Regulation M / do Ravda and Nessebar.Coat: 5500 sq. mPrice: 605,0…
€605,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 000 m²
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 166 m²
€139,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 038 m²
€45,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5 208 m²
€231,500
Recommend
Leave a request
