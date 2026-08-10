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Сommercial property in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
124
Obzor
6
323 properties total found
Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 17 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial property 17 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 17 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34349616Cost: EUR 20,000 Total area: 16.86 sqm Support tax: 100 euros per year. Stage of …
$23,038
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Commercial property 90 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 90 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34353994We offer a spacious commercial premises for an office, shop or any other commerci…
$167,029
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 50 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 50 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Shopping room in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", 1st floor, Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, #34265710…
$67,676
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Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: We are offering for sale a two-room apartment in the wonderful comple…
$143,878
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 88 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 88 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Description of object: A modern residential complex in the heart of the Sunny Beach holiday …
$161,166
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 91 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Ravda Park 2 is a modern residential complex located in a quiet and c…
$137,053
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 200 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 26
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with 26 Units and Pool, Nessebar – 800 m from the Beach We are pleased to offer for sa…
$1,00M
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Shop 45 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Shop 45 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 33624308 Total area: 45 sq. m.Cost 83,400 euro (VAT is not incuded)Floor: 1 (Ground floor…
$91,189
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Hotel 90 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 90 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: Ipanema Beach is a luxurious complex directly on the sea in the holid…
$219,632
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 3 703 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 703 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 3 703 m²
#28128076 We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land with the status of pasture in the villa…
$234,070
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
Floor -1
#33043654Square:3000 sq.m. Price:116,700 euroPayment scheme:5000 euro-deposit100% when signi…
$132,763
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Hotel 67 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Royal Bay - Description of the Property Royal Bay is a modern reside…
$122,962
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 41 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 41 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Description of object: Villa Margarita, a new residential building with no maintenance fees …
$53,727
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 43 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: Domus (Domus / Domus Extra) is a modern residential complex located i…
$92,092
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Office 42 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Office 42 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/6
Modern Office – Vigo Panorama Complex, Nessebar We are pleased to offer for sale a modern of…
$128,300
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Hotel 65 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: This is a modern residential complex in the holiday resort of Sunny B…
$95,872
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: The complex offers its residents and guests a variety of amenities, i…
$328,216
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 1 126 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 126 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 1 126 m²
Floor -1
#28672372 A beautiful land plot in regulation in the village of Kosharitsa is offered for sa…
$28,441
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Hotel 53 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 53 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: The Arthur Complex is one of the most exclusive residential developme…
$152,919
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 9 680 m² in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 9 680 m²
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 9 680 m²
#30689684We offer a plot of land intended for the construction of a storage base.Price: 435,…
$502,808
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Commercial property 160 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 160 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 33850186 Price: 185 000 euros. Locality: Nessebar Total area: 160 sq.m. Payment scheme:50…
$213,543
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Commercial property 743 m² in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 743 m²
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 743 m²
#33355366 A beautiful plot of land is offered for sale in regulation in c.Tynkovo , total .N…
$48,480
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Hotel 1 345 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 345 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 55
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 45
Area 1 345 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel Section for Sale | Royal Central Hotel, Sunny Beach – Prime Investment Opportunity IBG…
$1,59M
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Commercial property 496 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 496 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 496 m²
#34018384Area: 495 sqmPrice: 38,500 eurosLocation: Gürgenlik area, Kosharitsa village, Burga…
$37,542
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Hotel 59 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: The vacation complex Vista Del Mar 2 is a modern residential developm…
$85,531
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 44 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 44 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Description of object: Magnolia Residence 7 is a modern residential complex located in a qui…
$93,431
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 29 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 29 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Description of object: Sunny Beach is the largest holiday resort on Bulgaria's Black Sea coa…
$66,175
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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