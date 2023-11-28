Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Blagoevgrad

Commercial real estate in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

Bansko
3
Gotse Delchev
3
6 properties total found
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices in Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices
Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
The estate is at the entrance of the city in Industrial zone and has total area of 18000 m2 …
€2,80M
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 4 457 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury Hotel “Mountain Dream”. Nestled bene…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bansko, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 125
Bathrooms count 125
Area 10 453 m²
Bestay Property presents the fully furnished and luxury commercial property: Hotel “Trinity …
€4,38M
Leave a request
Investment in Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Nestled amidst the forests of Gotse Delchev, the Omaya Eco-settlement extends over a vast …
€2,00M
Leave a request
Investment in Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
Investment
Goce Delcev, Bulgaria
€2,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with rent in Bansko, Bulgaria
Hotel with rent
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 1 048 m²
1.Restaurant - 185 м2. 2. Reception 3. Relax / SPA center - 144 м2 - /consists of Sauna, S…
€325,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir